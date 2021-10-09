Chad M. Cohen Sells 5,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.71 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

