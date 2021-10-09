Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

VLTA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Volta has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

