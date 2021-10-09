TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

