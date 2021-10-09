Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.09. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 82.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

