Centennial Resource Development Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 11,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 172% compared to the average volume of 4,082 call options.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

