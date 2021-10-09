Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $450,300.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EQH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on EQH. upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.