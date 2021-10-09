Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $450,300.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EQH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

