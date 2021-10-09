Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,537 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.