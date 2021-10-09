2,924 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,568 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

