Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 326.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

