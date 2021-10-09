Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 12,981 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

