Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,747 Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RPAI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.