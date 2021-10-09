Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.