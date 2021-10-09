Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 967,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.