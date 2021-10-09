Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $12,805,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.10 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUY. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

