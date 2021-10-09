Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,842 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 66.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 628,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

ENLC opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.