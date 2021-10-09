Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,901,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

