7,600 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 144.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

