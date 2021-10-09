Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

AXTA stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.