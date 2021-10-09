Ergoteles LLC Purchases 16,030 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILA opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.