Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOED. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GOED opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

