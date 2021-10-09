S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $457.00 at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $455.00 to $457.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $429.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.46 and its 200-day moving average is $406.87. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

