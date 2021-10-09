Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.