MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.98. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 53,707 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

