Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis? proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDXS. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Codexis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

