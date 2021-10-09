ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.29

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.29 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

