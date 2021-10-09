Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 166,541 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.