Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.36.

COF stock opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

