Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.69

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 4372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

