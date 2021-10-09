A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.64

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 93,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

