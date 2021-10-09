Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.34

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 3129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

