International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

