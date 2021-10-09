Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Declines By 16.6%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $181,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $6,299,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.