Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 488 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after acquiring an additional 614,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,517,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

