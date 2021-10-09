Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

