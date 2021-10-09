Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 43,071 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 113.5% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

