Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 163 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS opened at $345.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

