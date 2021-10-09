Xponance Inc. Invests $216,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $8,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

