Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $55.60 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

