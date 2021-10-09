Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

