Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $926,000 Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $136.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -198.30 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.