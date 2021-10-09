Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,506 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

