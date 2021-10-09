Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

