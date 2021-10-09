Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,226 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

