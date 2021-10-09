Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 13,869 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 966.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Progyny were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

