Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Larree M. Renda Sells 1,666 Shares

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
