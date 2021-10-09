Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Larree M. Renda Sells 1,666 Shares

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

