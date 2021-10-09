Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00.

HUBS stock opened at $679.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $736.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $673.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.