Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATMR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 286,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

