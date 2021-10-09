Itau BBA Securities Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in América Móvil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.