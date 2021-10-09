Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 144 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $307.89 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $325.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,133,469. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

