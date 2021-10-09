iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $275.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $217.02 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

